A shift towards decluttering, rationalisation marks RBI's 2025 reforms

Permitting forward contracts in government securities strengthened market depth and expanded risk-hedging opportunities. Meanwhile, discussions around the centralised credit monitoring mechanism year underscored the intent to enhance system-wide credit surveillance, even as the framework continues to evolve. Looking ahead to 2026, it is reasonable to ask whether the regulatory emphasis will shift decisively towards outcomes-based supervision. As institutions adapt to these simpler yet more exacting frameworks, it will test not only the robustness of rules, but also the quality of implementation, risk culture, and board-level engagement within regulated entities. That, ultimately, would mark the true culmination of Governor Malhotra’s vision.