From Ghalib to open mics: What is going wrong with Urdu Shayari today?

The confidence in their eyes cries out that they are superior to Meer. Anyone with a working knowledge of shayari would know that this is nothing more than a performance, with more emphasis on a deep voice and sound variations than on the craft being philosophical or even imaginative enough to be categorised as poetry. Many Indian standup comedians use abysmal shayari to rescue substandard jokes. Sometimes, even when the jokes are good, the technique is used merely to go viral with the ‘thug life’ meme. Misogynistic two-liners — not worthy of being called a sher — are also used to trend with “The Boys” meme. In Urdu shayari, it is understood that the shayar may reproach the beloved for being unfaithful or distant, but not at the cost of linguistic integrity or technical discipline. Even Pakistani poet Jaun Elia, whose work deals with some of the most intense and existential themes in Urdu poetry, did not abandon the boundaries that form the basis of the craft. And it is not just about rules, the lack of imagination feels even more alarming.