AI could mean transformation, not destruction, for India's IT industry

Much of the current anxiety stems from demonstrations of engineers rapidly building complex systems using AI tools. There is a tendency to extrapolate these localised successes into a macroeconomic upheaval. A distinction must be drawn between technology demonstrations and functional enterprise systems. Large organisations operate with immense friction. Enterprise users do not like to disrupt working systems and established contracts. When J P Morgan deploys AI, perhaps it will send more work to Tata Consultancy Services.

At a deeper level, the construction of a software system is a process of knowledge creation. We learn how a system works through the toil of building it. When an AI system generates the code, the requisite knowledge creation in the mind of the human author is bypassed. This creates technical debt and cognitive debt. Such systems become brittle. When they fail, the human operator lacks the mental model required to repair them. High volumes of effort are required to debug and modify these kinds of systems. The proliferation of an AI-generated code might actually generate a lot of maintenance and remediation work for Indian software engineers.