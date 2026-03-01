AI could mean transformation, not destruction, for India's IT industry

Indian IT firms are not uniform entities. Specialised companies, such as Persistent or KPIT, have constructed moats based on deep domain knowledge and long-standing customer relationships. This embedded knowledge allows them to adapt AI technologies to specific verticals. A general-purpose AI cannot easily replicate the specialised workflows of the global automotive industry that a firm like KPIT understands.
Consider the large incumbents like Infosys. These corporations are embedded deep in the operations of global enterprises. They manage the complex, unglamorous plumbing of the Fortune 500. A frontier AI company in California cannot easily dislodge this infrastructure. If anything, the market dynamics run in the opposite direction. Frontier AI firms require distribution. To achieve daily revenues from token sales, they need adoption at global enterprises, and the path to this could run through Indian IT giants, Indian ITeS operations, and Indian global capability centres (GCCs), which actually run the enterprise IT of the global giants.