Heroes versus role models: Should prodigies who skip exams be emulated?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was appointed the new brand ambassador for Complan in February 2026. As a rising star in Indian cricket, his association with the nutrition brand focuses on themes of growth, performance, and youthful ambition. And that is where the question comes up again: Does someone who ducks his board exams, even if he is a prodigy and a national hero, qualify to be someone other kids should look up to and emulate as a role model? To be fair, for Complan, Vaibhav is a good pick, for sure. But would sacrificing school exams, and, in a manner of speaking, putting studies on the backburner, go down well with ordinary parents?