Heroes versus role models: Should prodigies who skip exams be emulated?

According to the Oxford Dictionary, the definition of a hero is “a person who is admired by many people for doing something brave or good”. A role model is defined as “a person that you admire and try to copy”. Although they are commonly mistaken for one another, heroes and role models are not the same. While a hero is simply admired, people desire to emulate a role model.

This question of hero versus role model came into sharp focus when Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's father, Sanjeev, revealed last week that his son would skip his class 10 exams this year to focus on the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the tournament set to kick off next month, the 14-year-old is said to be practising with Rajasthan Royals at their pre-season camp in Nagpur. Sanjeev Sooryavanshi added that if Vaibhav had appeared for the exams, he wouldn’t have been able to focus on his game. He also revealed that while his son is a bright student, his focus has completely shifted to cricket at the moment. Hence, Vaibhav did not appear for his class 10 CBSE board exam at the Podar International School in Bihar and was marked absent. This has set off a big debate, especially among parents: Vaibhav, who was named Player of the Match in the finals against England at the U-19 World Cup for his match-winning innings of 175 runs off 80 balls, is certainly a cricketing hero, but is he really a role model for other kids?