Arrest of Youth Congress members may have given CM Sukhu a lifeline

It didn’t help that Mr Sukhu had many rivals. Some he was born with; some he thrust upon himself. He was president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee but the late Virbhadra Singh, a six-time chief minister and the party’s tallest leader in the state, had remained firmly in command of the government and organisation. Mr Sukhu’s rise was actively encouraged by the Gandhi family, positioning him as a power centre alternative to that of Virbhadra Singh. This inevitably bred friction. The feud continued after Virbhadra Singh’s death, with his son Vikramaditya Singh, becoming minister for the Public Works Department but resigning from the Cabinet two years into the government's tenure because the chief minister kept delaying the installation of a statue of his father on the Ridge in Shimla alongside builders of modern Himachal Pradesh like Y S Parmar. The statue finally came up only after intervention by the Congress high command. That was not all. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri’s emotional outburst at a Mandi rally in December last year (referring to the chief minister, he had said: “Working like this will not fly with the people”) had the silent critics of Mr Sukhu assessing their options. (The outburst was in the presence of Rajani Patel, who is in charge of the Congress’ Himachal Pradesh affairs.) Mr Agnihotri’s ostensible warning was to the bureaucracy, a section of which, he claimed, worked for the government but met the BJP leadership in the dead of night. His charge was also trained, it seems, against policemen.