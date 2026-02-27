Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Opinion / Columns / Sankar's Calcutta, still alive in city's people, their promise, and pain

Sankar's Calcutta, still alive in city's people, their promise, and pain

Sankar brought Kolkata (then Calcutta) to life from the corridors of the Calcutta High Court to the bustling streets of Chowringhee

Bengali writer Mani Sankar Mukhopadhay aka Sankar | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
premium
Bengali writer Mani Sankar Mukhopadhay aka Sankar | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Atanu Biswas
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 11:18 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Mani Sankar Mukhopadhay, aka Sankar, a leading Bengali writer whose stories reflected the hopes and moral dilemmas of urban India, passed away on February 20. As Charles Dickens did in 19th-century London, or as in James Joyce’s Ulysses, which provided a detailed insight into Dublin, Sankar brought Kolkata (then Calcutta) to life from the corridors of the Calcutta High Court to the bustling streets of Chowringhee.
 
A July 2024 paper in the International Journal of Advanced Research showed that, apart from recording the changes in the physical and socioeconomic landscape of Kolkata, Sankar also wrote about colonial heritage, modernisation, social and economic disparities, and human relationships. The city was not only a setting but also a major character in his stories, providing the readers insight into the ever-changing and complex nature of Calcutta.
 
Noel Barwell, the last English barrister practising in the Calcutta High Court, employed young Sankar in the 1950s. After Barwell’s death, Sankar wanted to commemorate the man who “thought so well of me.” The tribute, originally serialised in the prestigious Desh magazine, was titled “Kato Ajanare”. Brilliant but erratic filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak reportedly attempted to adapt it but failed due to lack of finances.
 
One afternoon, during an unexpected downpour, Sankar stood watching the Grand Hotel’s neon sign flashing against the colonial buildings of Chowringhee Street. Having witnessed the parade of humanity at the Spencer’s Hotel, where Barwell had stayed, he realised that he was acquainted with the inner workings of large hotels, their intrigues, and the hidden scandals. Three years before Arthur Hailey’s Hotel, the novel Chowringhee was published. A hotel in Chowringhee became a microcosm of the city. Uttam Kumar acted in the role of protagonist “Sata” Bose in  Pinaki Mukhopadhyay’s 1968 adaptation of Chowringhee.
 
Shah Jahan Regency (2019) by Srijit Mukherji is the modern adaptation of Chowringhee. Rather than a remake, it explores the dark, changed, and materialistic world of 2018 Kolkata by reworking the classic tale in a modern-day hotel. “Reading ‘Chowringhee’ made me fall in love with the city in an odd way. I rediscovered Kolkata. To me, Kolkata is like the book ‘Chowringhee’,” Mr Mukherji said.
 
Mrinal Sen’s Calcutta Trilogy consists of three politically charged Bengali films. In contrast, along with Pratidwandi, based on a story by Sunil Gangopadhyay, two of Sankar’s novels, Seemabaddha (Company Limited) and Jana Aranya (The Middleman), were adapted into iconic films by Satyajit Ray in 1971 and 1975, respectively, as part of his Calcutta Trilogy, which portrayed the struggles, compromises, and endless rat races of city life.
 
“Looking at the wonders in Kolkata, I have come to a conclusion that God may have made beautiful villages but to witness that man can make, one has to visit the cities,” Sankar said in July 2019. “I was told by an English barrister, Noel Barwell... that the best way to write about Kolkata was to learn — ‘How they live, how they love, how they lie and how they die’.”
 
Srijit Mukherji believes that the hero of Chowringhee is not Sata Bose but Kolkata itself. Kolkata is presented in Seemabaddha through the spotless interiors of elite clubs and offices. Sankar portrays Kolkata in Jana Aranya (translated by Arunava Sinha) as: “The traffic was an alarming snarl of rickshaws, handcarts, buses, trucks, taxis and private cars. The ageing driver of the ancient tram caught in the middle rang the bell loudly in his desperation to get from Lalbazar to Bagbazar... it looked like an enormous yet frail dinosaur from a prehistoric era, banished from its safe haven to the human jungle of Calcutta, emitting howls of helplessness.” The Naxalite movement in the 1970s provided a historical background too.
 
Sankar has portrayed universal archetypes of urban life, long before the term “urban studies” came into vogue. But what is so special about Kolkata in Sankar’s Kolkata? The names of the streets are known, and so is the nature of unemployment. Except for what is portrayed in Jana Aranya, aren’t the other characteristics revealed through Sankar’s looking glass also present in London, Paris, New York, or any other metropolis? But this is not a limitation of Sankar, only an indication of his wider appeal.
 
The author is professor of statistics, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

A new baseline for a new economy: Understanding logic of India's GDP reset

Premium

A statistical reset that strengthens GDP credibility under new series

Premium

Trade sustainability rules are evolving and India must respond promptly

Premium

Finance Commission changes pose transition risks for states' fiscal balance

Premium

Building an ownership society with a universal retirement account for all

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :BS OpinionKolkataCalcuttaHeritage

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story