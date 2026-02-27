Sankar's Calcutta, still alive in city's people, their promise, and pain

“Looking at the wonders in Kolkata, I have come to a conclusion that God may have made beautiful villages but to witness that man can make, one has to visit the cities,” Sankar said in July 2019. “I was told by an English barrister, Noel Barwell... that the best way to write about Kolkata was to learn — ‘How they live, how they love, how they lie and how they die’.”

Srijit Mukherji believes that the hero of Chowringhee is not Sata Bose but Kolkata itself. Kolkata is presented in Seemabaddha through the spotless interiors of elite clubs and offices. Sankar portrays Kolkata in Jana Aranya (translated by Arunava Sinha) as: “The traffic was an alarming snarl of rickshaws, handcarts, buses, trucks, taxis and private cars. The ageing driver of the ancient tram caught in the middle rang the bell loudly in his desperation to get from Lalbazar to Bagbazar... it looked like an enormous yet frail dinosaur from a prehistoric era, banished from its safe haven to the human jungle of Calcutta, emitting howls of helplessness.” The Naxalite movement in the 1970s provided a historical background too.