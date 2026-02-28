When Af is left to Pak: A weak leadership and a muddled foreign policy

The cruelest threat in the life of a commentator is that all of one’s writing is available for scrutiny and fact-checks for eternity. You may get away with an error of fact, interpretation or, God forbid, a prediction for now, but it comes back to haunt you at some point. The arrival of Google has made it much, much worse. So, Shekhar Gupta, in your 1983 India Today cover story on Sunil Gavaskar you said his son Rohan was named after the West Indian idol Rohan Kanhai, and bats left-handed like him? Of course, guilty as charged, with the crime of not knowing Rohan Kanhai was right-handed.