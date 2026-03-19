An economic policy response to the West Asia crisis: Managing supply shock

India must now adopt a similar risk-management mindset to guard against growth shocks. At a time when supply chains are fragile and trade is being increasingly weaponised, chokepoints in the economy must be systematically identified — across energy, food, commodities, and critical minerals — and volume and price risk mitigated as far as possible. Physical buffers will either need to be introduced or increased sharply. In Asia, for instance, China, Korea, Japan all have close to 120 days of strategic reserves. Similarly, China has systematically built buffers across energy, metals, minerals and food to smooth external shocks. In this new world, the concept of reserves for India cannot just be limited to foreign exchange. Volume risk apart, India should be hedging crude price risks through financial instruments as much as possible. What is preventing a more systematic programme of hedging crude prices using financial instruments? Medium-term risk management will necessarily entail diversifying away from fossil fuels as much as possible, by incentivising renewables, energy storage and electrification.