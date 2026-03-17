When resolution becomes recovery: Shift towards enforcement framework

The Supreme Court clarified this at the inception of the Code. In Swiss Ribbons Pvt Ltd, it characterised the IBC as a beneficial legislation intended to put the company back on its feet. It reiterated in M/s HPCL Bio-Fuels Ltd (2024) that recovery in insolvency proceedings is only incidental to resolution, not the main relief. This understanding aligns with the Uncitral Legislative Guide on Insolvency Law, which emphasises that insolvency law is not a means of debt enforcement.

Yet the gap between statutory command and operational reality has become a chasm. Two factors primarily explain this. The first is Section 29A. Of the 8,659 cases admitted into the corporate insolvency resolution process (Cirp), only about 1,300 have culminated in approved resolution plans. Meanwhile, nearly 30,000 cases, involving ₹14 trillion of debt, were withdrawn before admission. For every one case resolved through a plan, roughly 25 are withdrawn at the threshold. The ratio would be starker if cases dropped before or after the issue of notice of intent to trigger Cirp is included. There are also withdrawals after admission with the approval of the committee of creditors (CoC).