Indian cities don't lack infrastructure, what they lack is civic trust

This has major implications for urban policy. The next generation of reform cannot be confined to capital expenditure. It has to include boring but foundational tasks: Clearer municipal accountability, fewer overlapping agencies, simpler rules, faster approvals, and more visible consequences for non-compliance. It also requires treating citizens as partners rather than as obstacles or passive recipients. Ward-level participation, resident monitoring, vendor integration, decentralised waste systems and neighbourhood stewardship are not sentimental add-ons. They are ways of rebuilding the civic bargain at a human scale.

The most relevant question for Indian urban policy now is not whether cities need more infrastructure. They do. The more important question is whether India can build cities where public systems are trusted enough, and public behaviour aligned enough for infrastructure to work as intended. The invisible fault line is not a metaphor for urban chaos. It is a description of a deeper institutional fragility in cities that look increasingly modern from above but remain unstable in everyday use. India’s urban future will not be decided only by how much concrete it pours. It will be decided by whether it can make civic life less negotiable, public authority more credible, and shared spaces genuinely shared. Once that happens, Indian cities will not merely grow bigger — they will start working better.