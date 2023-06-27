An incomplete restructuring

If Mr Modi wishes to see the same pace of policy action on PSU disinvestment as was seen in the cooperatives sector, it would be necessary to empower the finance ministry and bring under the DPE all non-strategic PSUs, currently being run by different central ministries. From an economic and socio-economic policy perspective, the biggest impact of Mr Modi's massive ministerial overhaul two years ago was expected to be in the cooperatives sector and the PSUs. While the cooperative sector has seen some policy action, there is no move yet to enhance the jurisdiction and power of the DPE. The finance ministry’s agenda for DPE should not remain confined only to reviewing capital expenditure targets, governance of PSUs, pay revision of employees, procurement of goods under GeM or assessment of PSUs’ corporate social responsibility or their memoranda of understanding with the government. Disinvestment and privatisation of all non-strategic PSUs should also be its focus.

In the last two years, however, there has been no substantive change in the way the government’s policy on public sector disinvestment or privatisation has been implemented. The reluctance to proceed on the disinvestment of Container Corporation of India is an example. Perhaps the transfer of the DPE from the heavy industries ministry to the finance ministry was an incomplete decision for achieving the desired outcome. The government or the finance ministry should have pushed hard on transferring all non-strategic public sector undertakings (PSU) under the administrative control of the DPE. At present, the finance ministry controls only a few PSUs under the DPE’s charge.