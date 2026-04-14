Old narratives, new findings & future implications in revised GDP estimates

7. Gross domestic savings (GDS) have jumped sharply in FY24/FY25: The most surprising part of new GDP is gross domestic savings. For the base year, India’s GDS has been revised down to 29.8 per cent of GDP from 30.7 per cent estimated earlier (Figure 3). This downward revision was led by private non-financial corporations (NFCs) and government dis-savings, though household physical savings (based on the new Central Statistics Office [CSO] survey) are revised up, with slight upward revision in household net financial savings (NFS) to 5.3 per cent of GDP, from 5 per cent estimated earlier.

GDS, however, has been revised up by almost 2 percentage points (pp) of GDP to 32.8 per cent in FY24 and further to 34.9 per cent in FY25, mainly led by the household sector. Not only physical savings, but household (HH) NFS have been revised up by 0.7pp to 5.9 per cent of GDP in FY24 and further to 7.1 per cent in FY25, which is surprising since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data — the primary provider of this data — estimates it at 5.3 per cent and 6 per cent of GDP, respectively. The only change introduced by the CSO in this respect is to take data on equity market investments from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). This can explain 0.3-0.4pp of GDP, but such large divergence between the RBI’s and CSO’s estimates is very perplexing. A sharp improvement in government’s dis-savings also seem overestimated. Notably, a large part of upward revision in total investments due to higher GDS is actually unexplained, and thus, counted as ‘errors and omission’.