Buzzing :

Stock Market Highlights TodayBank Holiday in August 2026Bankipur Bypoll ResultBharti Airtel Q1 PreviewRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallyMissed July 31 ITR deadline?MV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Opinion / Columns / August MPC: Wait and watch, with ample caution amid inflation risks

August MPC: Wait and watch, with ample caution amid inflation risks

Inflationary pressures resurfaced after averaging a modest 2 per cent in 2025-26

RBI
premium
Reserve Bank of India | Image: Bloomberg
Siddhartha Sanyal
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 10:58 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) looks set to hold the repo rate steady in August. The likelihood of maintaining the “neutral” stance is also appears strong. Yet, the importance of the current MPC meeting is indeed high, mainly for the narrative and future guidance, against an increasingly complex macroeconomic landscape and even the US Fed moving away from conventional “forward guidance”
 
Consumer Price Index (CPI) has breached 4 per cent for the first time in 17 months, Brent crude has swung by around 40 per cent within weeks amid see-sawing of US-Iran hostilities, and the rupee has weakened by nearly 1 per cent over the last one month. On the other hand, high-frequency indicators paint a mixed to steady picture, credit growth stays robust at nearly 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while overall financial conditions continue to support domestic demand. Against this setting, the key question is not whether the MPC acts immediately, but how it chooses to shape market expectations for the path ahead.
 
Inflationary pressures resurfaced after averaging a modest 2 per cent in 2025-26. The growth-inflation trajectory in 2026-27 could be shaped heavily from factors such as the monsoon outcome, the ability of supply chains to absorb disruptions, and durability of oil price premium stemming from geopolitical tensions. Kharif sowing is down 3 per cent Y-o-Y and food inflation stays sticky. Thus, effective food supply management is no less crucial to contain inflation. While core inflation remains benign for now, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will certainly try to ensure that persistent external shocks do not permeate the broader price basket through second-round effects.
 
Global central banks are increasingly turning hawkish, leading to tighter financial conditions globally. The recent hawkish pause by the US Fed was followed by the 30-year Treasury yield rising to its highest level since 2007. Moreover, growing concerns over concentration risks in AI-driven trades have heightened volatility across both equity and private credit markets. For context, South Korea’s stock market collapsed by nearly 30 per cent since the June 2026 peak, with the finance ministry announcing plans to ‘stabilise’ the market. A stronger US dollar and resultant widening yield differentials could further amplify imported inflation pressures to emerging markets. The RBI’s recent measures to attract dollar-denominated deposits provide a timely buffer, with expected inflows potentially reaching USD 80 billion or higher. Nevertheless, a near term relief for the rupee will depend on easing of geopolitical tension and moderation of energy prices.
 
Liquidity conditions draw support from the cost-less conversion of NRI dollar deposits into INR liquidity; however, it is partially counter-balanced by RBI's forex operations to stabilise the rupee. Consequently, system liquidity surplus has averaged less than 0.4% of banks’ NDTL since the last policy meeting, well below the 1.3 per cent about a year ago, while the call rate has risen by around 50 basis points since the start of 2026-27. With inflation likely reaching near the upper tolerance band in the second half of 2026-27, the RBI may prefer to stay extra-cautious as regards money market conditions. This configuration strengthens the case for a continued “wait-and-watch” policy stance, but with ample caution.
 
[The author is Chief Economist & Head of Research in Bandhan Bank. The author thanks Sudarshan Bhattacharjee and Gaurav Mukherjee for assistance. Views are personal.]
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

The canary in the AI coal mine: Winning the race without safeguards

Premium

Just a little space: Give micro-businesses the legal room to flourish

Premium

Stock investors: Do you track your portfolio returns against benchmarks?

Premium

Six issues impeding foreign investors in India need urgent attention

Premium

Wait-and-watch mode: Why the RBI MPC is likely to hold interest rates

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :RBI MPC MeetingRBI repo rateRBI monetary policy

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 10:57 PM IST

Next Story