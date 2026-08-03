August MPC: Wait and watch, with ample caution amid inflation risks

Global central banks are increasingly turning hawkish, leading to tighter financial conditions globally. The recent hawkish pause by the US Fed was followed by the 30-year Treasury yield rising to its highest level since 2007. Moreover, growing concerns over concentration risks in AI-driven trades have heightened volatility across both equity and private credit markets. For context, South Korea’s stock market collapsed by nearly 30 per cent since the June 2026 peak, with the finance ministry announcing plans to ‘stabilise’ the market. A stronger US dollar and resultant widening yield differentials could further amplify imported inflation pressures to emerging markets. The RBI’s recent measures to attract dollar-denominated deposits provide a timely buffer, with expected inflows potentially reaching USD 80 billion or higher. Nevertheless, a near term relief for the rupee will depend on easing of geopolitical tension and moderation of energy prices.