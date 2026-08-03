The canary in the AI coal mine: Winning the race without safeguards

None of this diminishes AI’s extraordinary promise. The technology could revolutionise medicine by supercharging research on diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s, transform food production, and help tackle climate change — and that is only scratching the surface. The question, then, is not whether AI should advance, but how quickly and at what cost. Here lies the central dilemma: US tech firms’ principal argument against regulating AI is that doing so would cause America to lose ground to China. But if China can eventually mimic or steal every major US breakthrough — as it has repeatedly done — a permanent race to build ever more powerful AI is a recipe for disaster. Lasting safety will ultimately require some degree of international cooperation, much as nuclear arms control became indispensable during the Cold War.