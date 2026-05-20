Beyond welfare: Affordable urban housing offers multiple economic benefits

In most developing economies, the city is where productivity concentrates, wages rise, and growth compounds. India is rapidly urbanising and its urban centres are striving to absorb that growth at scale. However, there is one domain where urban policy has not kept pace relative to the scale of the opportunity. It is housing. Not because the problem is unacknowledged but because it has been often misunderstood and sometimes even misclassified. Affordable urban housing has been treated as welfare policy or a redistribution question, sitting somewhere between subsidy and charity. That framing fundamentally misreads what housing does in an economy. Like roads or power grids, housing is infrastructure that underpins everything a productive city does. India’s deficit of it is not merely a social problem. It is a macroeconomic opportunity of considerable scale, and one that remains, for now, largely unrealised.