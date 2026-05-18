Future-ready market regulation needs expertise, credibility, consultation

It is crucial that regulatory capability and expertise evolve in step with the ecosystem. In any consultation around regulation-making, stakeholders have their own diverse and divergent interests. Some voices are invariably louder than others. Smaller investors and firms often lack representation. In all, regulators have their job cut out. They must objectively evaluate all viewpoints, including those of the unseen and unheard, and strike the right balance between risk containment and ease of doing business. This requires deep domain expertise.