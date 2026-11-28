A lot of us Indians have been transfixed by the wedding of Bihar strongman and expelled Janata Dal (United) MLA Anant Singh’s daughter. Estimates vary, but it seems between 300,000 and 500,000 people attended the wedding in Mokama. Anant Singh, mind you, is under trial for murder, out on bail, with 27 other serious cases to his name.

The highlight of the wedding was a horse race with a Thar for the winner, plus much celebration, festivity and unlimited food. TV channels, especially some Hindi channels, have been dining out on this, counting the rasgullas and gulab jamuns on the guests’ plates. I saw one where the guest said he had six of each and complained that the others had collected a dozen or more. The highlight for me, however, was this scene: Anant Singh on a Land Cruiser, in an open black jacket, waving his gamcha (shoulder-wrap) with one hand and twirling his moustache with the other; thousands screaming “chhote Sarkar, chhote Sarkar” (literally, younger master). That’s because his brother Dilip Singh, who died in 2006, was the “bade Sarkar” (the elder master).

The “bade Sarkar” passed on the baton flawlessly to his younger brother, making him the leading Bahubali (strongman) of Mokama, among the poorest parts of Bihar. No surprise then that Mokama has been under the sway of not just one Bahubali, but two competing and feuding dynasties. Important fact: Both are from the same (upper) caste, Bhumihar. Both have been much in demand by political parties. In politics anywhere, “winnability” usually is like the Gangajal that washes a candidate of all sins. This is only more pronounced in the Hindi heartland. The bade-chhote Sarkar’s rival has been Surajbhan Singh, a former MP but long since banned from contesting after his conviction in a 1992 murder case. It took a fast-track court until 2008 to convict him. But never mind, his wife Veena Devi picked up the mantle. She, too, is a former MP, though lately she’s been losing elections. The rivalry continues. The population is divided in its loyalties between the two dynasties. But, as you’d expect, more would always be on the winning side — Anant Singh’s.

Let’s keep the focus on the man of the moment, the bride’s father. Anant Singh has led a charmed life. He has faced multiple cases, but nothing takes away his sheen or grip on power. Being in or out of jail doesn’t matter. He was jailed in 2019, for example, under multiple charges including under the draconian UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) after at least one AK-47, 22 cartridges and two bombs were recovered from his home. That should’ve finished his political career. Not in Bihar though. In the 2020 state elections, he contested from jail and won. And which chief minister doesn’t want any MLA from anywhere to shore up their numbers? In Hindi heartland politics, nobody is immune from it. Not even ever-so-holier-than-cow Nitish Kumar. His government dropped the UAPA charges in the final chargesheet and Anant Singh was out on bail. Just how tightly have you fastened your seatbelts as I recount this story?

He wouldn’t be Anant Singh if you could keep him away from “adventure” and he always looks well-equipped for it. See the pictures from the wedding, him strutting about in track pants, a zipped-up jacket, with a cowboy hat on his head and flip-flops (hawai chappals) on his feet, surrounded by a dozen-plus henchmen carrying rifles. At the wedding, the only role for the police was in traffic management. His latest “adventure” came during the campaign for the Assembly elections in the fall of 2025. In a clash, Dular Chand Yadav of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj Party was killed. Anant Singh was charged for the murder. He campaigned from jail and won. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, also from his caste, campaigned for him while he was in jail. That was an IOU.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Anant Singh fielded his wife, Nilam Devi, against Lalan Singh on a Congress ticket. Of course, she lost. But, by 2024, Anant Singh was campaigning for Lalan Singh in the general elections. If you think this movement from one side to the other is bewildering, it’s because every party loves to have a good “winnable” Bahubali. Now you understand why Lalan Singh campaigned for a former rival who was now jailed. In March this year, the Patna High Court granted him bail. That’s what the Supreme Court has now cancelled. He is to surrender on December 1. But, he’s been telling his crowds not to worry, the Supreme Court will give him bail within three months.

Let’s stay with Mokama and check out the history of the “chhote-bade Sarkars”. In 1990 and 1995, elder brother Dilip Singh won on Janata Dal tickets. He subsequently became a member of the Legislative Council. In 2005 and 2010, Anant Singh won from the older brother’s constituency. In 2015, he left the JD(U), contested as an Independent and still won. The tables turned in 2020, but only in terms of party loyalties. Anant Singh won again, this time from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). You don’t need more evidence that everybody needs a Bahubali. Remember, even the Congress had fielded his wife in 2019.

While the UAPA charges were dropped, Anant Singh was still disqualified as an MLA in 2022 for possessing illegal weapons. This was after his Arms Act conviction by the MP/MLA court. Wife Nilam Devi contested the bye-election from his seat and won, retaining the seat for the RJD. Subsequently, the High Court acquitted Anant Singh under the Arms Act charges. Mokama is about 90 km from Patna, and carries a curse of geology. A large part of it is a depression, also described as The Tal (the lake). It’s prone to regular floods even in normal rains. Like most of Bihar, its economy is based on remittances. The people young and old that remain, have very little to do. The Bahubalis, therefore, become providers of petty contracts and casual labour in their “real estate” projects, sand-mining (mostly illegal), and generally in manning their wide protection rackets.

I can take you on a grand gangland tour of the Hindi heartland, but let’s stay with Bihar this week. It gave India one of its most notorious mafiosi, Shahabuddin, the “lord and master” of Siwan. For years, he ran his empire, ordered hits and hostage-taking for ransom from jail, even while serving life-term for murder. But his wife, Hena, and son Osama, now an RJD MLA, have kept the legacy alive. They aren’t politically untouchable. The more striking case, currently in the headlines, is Anand Mohan. The “don of Sheohar” was finally nailed when convicted for the 1994 murder of G Krishnaiah, an IAS officer and then district magistrate of Gopalganj.

In 2023, Nitish Kumar amended Bihar’s prison remission rules in a manner you could only describe as designed bespoke for Anand Mohan. He lifted the restriction on remission for those convicted of killing public servants on duty. Anand Mohan is now out. It’s only this week that the Supreme Court quashed the Bihar Government’s customised remission policy. He will return to jail, like Anant Singh. But, even when he’s been away his wife, Lovely, and son Chetan have been contesting and often winning from the pocket borough. Both have been courted across parties. We could move to Pappu Yadav and his wife Ranjeet Ranjan. But we will be moving into the territory of what young people call TMI, or too much detail.