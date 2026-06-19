Brahmin unease could reshape Uttar Pradesh's political landscape

The tension between the Brahmins and Kshatriyas in UP since Yogi Adityanath, a Kshatriya by birth, became chief minister has been the BJP’s worst-kept secret. Since 1990, when the National Front government declared it would provide 27 per cent reservations for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) for jobs in government and the public sector, the Brahmins in UP reacted politically by switching allegiance en masse from the Congress to the BJP. Despite the BJP’s clear tilt towards the OBCs, they remained wedded to it except when they supported the Bahujan Samaj Party in 2007 and the SP in 2012, the latter to a lesser extent. In 2017, as many as 58 Brahmins were elected on the BJP ticket after an estimated 82 per cent of the community voted for the party. However, the SP was the first to spot Brahmin support for the BJP slipping through the cracks after the formation of the Yogi government. From promising to restore a public holiday to commemorate Parashuram, the mythical Brahmin known for his animosity towards the Kshatriyas, and raising his statue (2020), the SP began an outreach to Brahmin organisations and leaders.