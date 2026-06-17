India's IBC gives lenders too much power, sidelines operational creditors

Nor is it evident why the FC-OC distinction advances that objective. Resolution requires assessing enterprise value, operational viability, market prospects, and stakeholder interests. Suppliers routinely make such assessment in the ordinary course of business. They extend trade credit, evaluate counterparties, monitor performance, and bear commercial risk. Commercial wisdom is more likely to reside in OCs, active participants in commerce, than in many FCs, which merely hold financial claims.

The nexus argument fares no better even if one accepts the mistaken premise that rescue is the objective. Two assumptions are commonly invoked. First, FCs are said to possess superior commercial wisdom. The evidence is unpersuasive. More than half the companies admitted into the CIRP end up in liquidation, mostly because no resolution plan is received. More tellingly, a significant proportion of companies sent to liquidation later survive through going-concern sales or restructuring, suggesting that viability assessments are far from being infallible. The outcomes hardly support the claim that lenders possess a unique ability to identify firms worth saving.