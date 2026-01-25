“Economic theories teach us about the efficiency of markets, but when it comes to international business, it's the inefficiencies that often create the greatest opportunities.” — Craig Maginness in Go Glocal: The Definitive Guide to Success in Entering International Markets.

As international trade sways the rapidly changing global order like a caffeinated businessman with a wishlist of optics and redundancies, India prepares itself for a defining Budget Day. The Budget comes at a seemingly opportune time: India has just overtaken Japan to become the fourth-largest economy in the world, its economy is expected to aerobicize by a healthy 7.4 per cent in FY2025-26, and the nation is being viewed as a priority jurisdiction for data centres and technologies of the future by leading players. However, the gung-ho vitality for India’s ascendancy must be examined from the lens of what ails and obfuscates its domestic policies to ensure a holistic investment Eden for foreign investors and institutional titans.