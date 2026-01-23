Is Gen Z the root of our cultural exhaustion or its most visible effect?

Culture, for some time now, has functioned in a way where it has been repetitive and algorithm-driven. We know nostalgia is being endlessly reheated and sold back to us as comfort. We know outrage is monetised, depth is penalised, and complexity is uncomfortable. The warnings have been issued for decades now and yet the consumption continues.
Cinema makes the scapegoating easiest to see. Films like Dil Se..., Devdas, DDLJ, or The Lunchbox return into people’s social media feed, not as objects of interrogation but as relics, where they are stripped of their context and sold as “the” emotional truth. Contemporary cinema too barely hides this inheritance. From Rockstar to Aashiqui 2 to Saiyaara, the template remains the same, where pain is mistaken for depth and sameness is sold as sincerity. And mind you, these repetitions are not audience-led accidents. They are institutional decisions, safe bets made by studios, financiers, and platforms that know nostalgia travels further and faster than risk. The examples are too many, the space too little!