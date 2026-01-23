India at Davos: From presence to partnership in long-term global growth

As we enter the last day of Davos 2026, India’s presence this year carries a quiet confidence. No longer a peripheral participant in the global conversation, India is increasingly seen as a structural anchor in a fragmenting world. There is strong international interest in the country’s economic trajectory, governance capacity, and its ability to combine scale with stability at a time when many economies are reassessing their growth models. This attention has shifted the dialogue around India from potential to tangible delivery.

Across discussions at the Congress Centre and along the Promenade, global leaders have spoken of India less in the language of promise and more in terms of delivery. With growth projected to remain among the strongest worldwide, India’s relevance is no longer cyclical, it is now foundational. More importantly, there is a growing confidence in India’s predictability at a time when policy volatility has become the norm elsewhere.