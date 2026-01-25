The Budget, govt borrowing and the RBI: Managing mounting FY27 pressures

The writer is an author and senior advisor to Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd. His latest book: Roller Coaster: An Affair with Banking. To read his previous columns, log on to www.bankerstrust.in. X: @TamalBandyo

To sum up, the Centre’s higher gross borrowing won’t be a challenge in FY27, but the increasing size of the state development loans is a concern. Expect the RBI to continue buying bonds from the market through the OMO route. The yield on 10-year bonds can only rise, and the yield curve can stiffen further – dropping at the shorter end and rising at the longer.