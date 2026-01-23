Associate Sponsors

Home / Opinion / Columns / Why cultural consistency, values are key to building enduring institutions

Why cultural consistency, values are key to building enduring institutions

From JRD to Ratan Tata to N Chandrasekaran, the Tata story shows how enduring institutions survive turbulence by renewing strategy while staying anchored to core values

Tata, Tata group
premium
Image: Wikimedia Commons
R Gopalakrishnan
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 11:21 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Turbulent times may trigger cultural inconsistency in organisations. Long-living institutions need consistent values. In fact, the older the institution, the more crucial consistent values are — the upholding of institutional values and purpose, though individual leadership styles will differ. History teaches us that leaders should not dwell on past glory; rather, they should focus on creating an exceptional future (Paul Kennedy’s The Rise and the Fall of Great Powers). From my world of corporations, I explore three leadership transitions: JRD Tata, Ratan Tata, and N Chandrasekaran. For JRD, I rely on archives and narratives; for Ratan, I rely on my lived experience; for Chandra, I rely on reports. No corporation or leader is perfect.
 
Here are lessons about consistency in institutional culture: 
1. Perform without blaming predecessors: When JRD took over in 1939, he was young (35) and inexperienced. The business faced great stress due to unsuccessful past investments and efforts. JRD never criticised, he did what was needed. In response to new monopoly laws, he reluctantly watched the reduction of Tata shareholding in many key companies and diluted the interconnection among companies. Ratan did the opposite —strengthening Tata shareholding in companies and increasing the interconnectedness of Tata companies, without ever criticising JRD. Ratan unified Tata like Sardar Patel and V P Menon did for India in 1947. Now, Chandra demonstrates institutional continuity by demanding that companies execute three S’s — simplify, synergise, and scale. 
2.  Adopt what is relevant for the times yet keeping the core intact: JRD faced the turbulence of controls, socialism, and the consequent public corruption. JRD emphasised Tata values, which, in hindsight, was exemplary for his times. Ratan grasped shaping up as his theme. He advocated strategic and operational excellence, high ethics, and innovation. Chandra is advancing the game by seeking more boldness and risk-taking in response to turbulent times. Chandra discusses, debates, and then demands disciplined execution, a great way forward for a complex organisation. 
3. Impact the future: JRD created Indian civil aviation with Air India. He supported Darbari Seth to invest in indigenous technology development in Tata Chemicals, which was considered a hopeless investment in early days. JRD trusted Faqir Chand Kohli to seed and nurture Tata Consultancy. Recall Kohli’s legendary plea to Tata Sons in 1971, “Allow TCS to import just one computer for ₹4 crore, and TCS will pay back Tata Sons several times over.” Ratan admitted that Tata Motors occupied a special place in his heart. He trusted a young team of engineers to launch India’s first indigenously engineered Indica. He wagered his own reputation on an imaginative Nano car. Chandra has placed a truly long-term bet on Air India, which we hope may become corporate India’s greatest turnaround story. He has placed a big bet on semiconductors and electronics manufacturing, comparable to Jamsetji’s bet on steel making, and addressing Kohli’s regret that India had missed the microelectronics revolution. 
4.  Be true to who you are: Turbulent environments pressure leaders to be expedient. The challenge is to be practical and yet authentic. JRD was deeply conscious of his lack of technical training and yet he supported Homi Bhabha in setting up the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). He championed the setting up of the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS). He supported Jamshed Bhabha in pioneering the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA). Ratan’s failed attempt in the mid-1990s to set up an airport and airline business is well known because he would not compromise on institutional ethics. Likewise, his decision to move the proposed Nano plant from Singur came with financial cost and reputational risk, but he did what he thought was right. The 1989 JRD Tata response after the Jamshedpur fire, the Ratan response after the 2008 terror attack at the Taj Hotel, and the 2025 Chandra response after the Air India crash all bore a consistent cultural flavour: Calmness, clarity, and conviction. 
This is not a eulogy for Tata leaders, who were, and are, people with faults. Neither is it a prescription for Indian companies, or even for our nation. This narrative exemplifies the four sound pillars for renewal and transformation: (i) Perform without blaming the past, (ii) adopt what is relevant for the times, yet keeping the core intact, (iii) impact something futuristic, (iv) be true to who you are. 
The author’s book CHANAKYA AND SUN TZU: A Business Lens on Trade, Thought, and Travel between India and China, coauthored with Nirmala Isaac, will be published in February    gopal.mindworks@gmail.com

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

A Budget for India's strategic growth, jobs and global competitiveness

Premium

Neutral policy, predictable rules needed for investment-led growth

Premium

Three priorities for the govt: Defence, education, and climate adaptation

Premium

Five questions that will dominate debate in India and the world in 2026

Premium

Why creative destruction is essential to India's long-term economic rise

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :Tata groupcorporate leadershipRatan Tatacorporate governanceBS Opinion

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story