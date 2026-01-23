Why cultural consistency, values are key to building enduring institutions

4. Be true to who you are: Turbulent environments pressure leaders to be expedient. The challenge is to be practical and yet authentic. JRD was deeply conscious of his lack of technical training and yet he supported Homi Bhabha in setting up the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). He championed the setting up of the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS). He supported Jamshed Bhabha in pioneering the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA). Ratan’s failed attempt in the mid-1990s to set up an airport and airline business is well known because he would not compromise on institutional ethics. Likewise, his decision to move the proposed Nano plant from Singur came with financial cost and reputational risk, but he did what he thought was right. The 1989 JRD Tata response after the Jamshedpur fire, the Ratan response after the 2008 terror attack at the Taj Hotel, and the 2025 Chandra response after the Air India crash all bore a consistent cultural flavour: Calmness, clarity, and conviction.