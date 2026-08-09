Builder liable for defects despite society formation, consumer panel rules

The couple filed a consumer complaint before the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (State Commission). They relied on a clause in the agreement stating that the developer would rectify, at its own cost, any defect in workmanship or structural defect reported within five years of the date of possession. The couple argued that the failure to remove the defects constituted a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

The main plank of the developer’s argument was that the complaint was time-barred because the couple had filed it more than two years after taking possession and noticing the defects. The developer also argued that the couple could no longer be considered consumers after taking possession of the constructed flat. The builder further contended that it could not be held liable because it had no control over the property after the formation of the co-operative housing society, which was now responsible for the building’s maintenance and upkeep. The developer claimed that the Commission should dismiss the complaint because the couple had not impleaded the society in the proceedings, even though it was a necessary party for the proper adjudication of the complaint. The builder also argued that no other flat purchaser had filed a complaint and that the couple had failed to produce any expert opinion regarding the defects. It therefore claimed that the complaint was false.