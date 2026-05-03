CBIC clarification fixes one SEZ anomaly, ignores another concern

Yet the fact that this clarification was needed in 2026, more than two decades after the SEZ Act was enacted, is troubling. The legal fiction of SEZ being outside the Customs territory has always been central to the SEZ law. The duty mechanism for DTA clearances has also been explicit. Still, field-level interpretation persisted in isolating definitions from the charging and procedural provisions. This points to a familiar problem in tax administration where intent is often clear, but its operational translation is uneven.

A similar difficulty arises where duty-paid imported goods are supplied from DTA to SEZ, and where goods cleared from SEZ to DTA on duty payment are supplied back to SEZ. Section 2(m)(ii) of the SEZ Act, 2005 defines DTA to SEZ sup­plies as “exports” but Section 2(18) of CA62 and Rule 2(b) of Re-export of Imported Goods (Drawback of Customs Duties) Rules, 1995 do not. However, Section 51 of the SEZ Act, gives overriding effect to SEZ laws, in case of inconsistency with any other law, a fact often ignored by the Customs field formations at the operating levels. Another CBIC directive is, therefore, necessary emphasising admissibility of Section 74 drawback in all cases where Customs duty paid goods are subsequently sent out of the DTA, whether by way of physical export or by way of supply to SEZ. Such clarification would align law, procedure and economic reality. It would also reinforce the principle to “export goods, not taxes”.