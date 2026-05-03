Home / Opinion / Columns / CBIC clarification fixes one SEZ anomaly, ignores another concern

CBIC clarification fixes one SEZ anomaly, ignores another concern

CBIC's SEZ clarification eases drawback claims on re-exports, but gaps persist for DTA-to-SEZ supplies, calling for a broader, consistent tax interpretation

cargo, port, import, export, trade
premium
Representative Image | Image: Bloomberg
TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2026 | 10:39 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has clarified (through Instruction No. 06/2026-Customs dated April 27, 2026) that goods cleared from special economic zone (SEZ) into domestic tariff area (DTA) on payment of Customs duty must be treated as imported goods for the purpose of drawback under Section 74 of the Customs Act, 1962 (CA62) when they are subsequently re-exported. It will help avoid disputes and release working capital blocked in rejected/delayed drawback claims, but a similar interpretation is needed even where duty paid imported goods are supplied from DTA to SEZ.   
The issue arose because some field formations denied drawback on the ground that goods moving from SEZ to DTA are not “imports” under the definitions in either the SEZ Act, 2005 or CA62. They ignored Section 53 of the SEZ Act, which deems SEZ to be a territory outside the Customs territory of India, Section 30 of the SEZ Act, which requires Customs duties to be paid when goods are removed from SEZ to DTA, as if such goods were imported and Rule 48 of the SEZ Rules, 2006, which requires filing a bill of entry for such clearances.  
Once duty is levied and collected on that basis, it is difficult to justify denial of Section 74 drawback when the same goods are re-exported. The purpose of Section 74 is to neutralise Customs duty on imported goods that do not remain in DTA. If SEZ to DTA clearances are subjected to import duties, suitable relief should logically follow by way of Section 74 drawback when the goods leave India. 
The CBIC interpretation is, therefore, not merely technical. It has practical significance. Uniform treatment across Customs formations will reduce litigation, improve certainty and ease cash-flow pressures. It will also prevent audit objections from hardening into administrative positions that are inconsistent with the larger statutory design. 
Yet the fact that this clarification was needed in 2026, more than two decades after the SEZ Act was enacted, is troubling. The legal fiction of SEZ being outside the Customs territory has always been central to the SEZ law. The duty mechanism for DTA clearances has also been explicit. Still, field-level interpretation persisted in isolating definitions from the charging and procedural provisions. This points to a familiar problem in tax administration where intent is often clear, but its operational translation is uneven. 
A similar difficulty arises where duty-paid imported goods are supplied from DTA to SEZ, and where goods cleared from SEZ to DTA on duty payment are supplied back to SEZ. Section 2(m)(ii) of the SEZ Act, 2005 defines DTA to SEZ sup­plies as “exports” but Section 2(18) of CA62 and Rule 2(b) of Re-export of Imported Goods (Drawback of Customs Duties) Rules, 1995 do not. However, Section 51 of the SEZ Act, gives overriding effect to SEZ laws, in case of inconsistency with any other law, a fact often ignored by the Customs field formations at the operating levels. Another CBIC directive is, therefore, necessary emphasising admissibility of Section 74 drawback in all cases where Customs duty paid goods are subsequently sent out of the DTA, whether by way of physical export or by way of supply to SEZ. Such clarification would align law, procedure and economic reality. It would also reinforce the principle to “export goods, not taxes”. 
Email: tncrajagopalan@gmail.com
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Experience with local area banks and RNBFCs should have offered lessons

Premium

Consumer protection: Insurer can't dispute valuation agreed at issuance

Premium

Geopolitical risks no longer rare for India's insurance industry

Premium

Time to say goodbye to subsidy for UPI? A case for tiered MDR regime

Premium

Disquiet on the Eastern Front: Great Nicobar base key to maritime defences

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :SEZSEZsExports

First Published: May 03 2026 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story