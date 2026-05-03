Experience with local area banks and RNBFCs should have offered lessons

The result was familiar. There were multiple applicants. Of the 10 in-principle licences given, only six started operations. Of the six, two continue today. The question, therefore, is whether the design of LABs (with restrictions in the area of operations) appropriate? The data till then did not indicate that RRBs, operating in a similar format, had cracked the code and were profitable enough to attract private-sector investment. Even now, the experiment of having a restricted area is successful only in places where economic activity is vibrant. Such a format is squarely in the arena of the state. The state can recapitalise these banks and keep them going even if they are not achieving commercial returns because of the objective of “market development”.