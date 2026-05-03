Home / Opinion / Columns / Geopolitical risks no longer rare for India's insurance industry

Geopolitical risks no longer rare for India's insurance industry

Rising geopolitical tensions are driving higher premiums, tighter underwriting and reinsurance costs, making risk pricing a structural shift for India's insurance sector

Escalating international hostilities force a structural overhaul of domestic underwriting strategies and premium pricing models
premium
Escalating international hostilities force a structural overhaul of domestic underwriting strategies and premium pricing models
Narendra Bharindwal
4 min read Last Updated : May 03 2026 | 9:30 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The ongoing tensions between Iran and its enemies, the United States and Israel, are a stark reminder that geopolitical risks are no longer distant or abstract — they are immediate, measurable and increasingly embedded in global economic systems. For India, while the conflict may appear geographically removed, its implications for trade, energy security and financial markets are very real. The insurance sector, by its very nature, is among the first to register and respond to such shocks.  
One of the earliest and most visible impacts has been the sharp rise in war-risk premiums, particularly for shipments moving through critical routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. For a country like ours, which is heavily dependent on energy imports, this directly translates into higher logistics and insurance costs. Exporters and importers are already feeling this pressure, and insurers are recalibrating pricing in real time to reflect the heightened risk environment.   
The marine and aviation segments are especially exposed in such scenarios. Increased risks to vessels, cargo and aircraft, whether from direct hostilities, disruption of navigation routes or collateral damage, expand the liability landscape for insurers. Beyond physical damage, there is also the growing challenge of supply chain disruption, which can trigger business interruption and trade credit exposures. These are complex, interconnected risks that are difficult to quantify but significant in their potential impact.  
A more nuanced challenge emerging from such conflicts is the rise of what may be termed as “grey zone” incidents. Modern conflicts often blur the lines between conventional war, terrorism, cyberattacks and sabotage. Most insurance policies traditionally exclude “acts of war” but the classification of an event is not always straightforward. This creates the potential for disputes at the time of claims, placing greater responsibility on insurers to interpret policy wordings fairly and consistently, while maintaining policyholder trust.  
The implications are also visible in retail segments such as travel and life insurance. Insurers tend to respond to heightened geopolitical risks with tighter underwriting norms either through exclusions, higher premiums, or selective coverage for high-risk destinations. This, in turn, can influence consumer sentiment and demand, particularly for outbound travel. 
Perhaps the most significant channel through which these global developments impact India is reinsurance. Global reinsurers, who ultimately absorb a substantial portion of catastrophic and geopolitical risk, are already hardening their terms. This includes higher pricing, stricter conditions, and in some cases, reduced capacity. For Indian insurers, this translates into increased risk transfer costs, which are inevitably passed on to policyholders over time.  
As these pressures build, a broader inflationary trend in insurance pricing may emerge across segments — from marine cargo and energy covers to business interruption policies. While such adjustments are necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry, they also underscore the importance of pricing discipline and risk adequacy, particularly in markets that may have experienced prolonged periods of soft pricing.  
At a strategic level, events like these serve as a reset point for the insurance industry. They reinforce the need for robust underwriting, clearer policy wordings and enhanced risk modelling that incorporates geopolitical volatility as a core variable rather than an exception. Equally important is transparent communication with policyholders, so that evolving risks, exclusions and pricing changes are well understood.  
India may not be a direct participant in the conflict but as a globally integrated economy, it cannot remain insulated from its consequences. For the insurance sector, the message is clear: Geopolitical risk is no longer episodic, it is structural. The ability of insurers to adapt to this reality, while continuing to protect policyholder interests, will define the resilience and credibility of the industry in the years ahead.  
The situation highlights the increasing importance of dynamic risk assessment frameworks within Indian insurers and brokers. Traditional actuarial models, which largely relied on historical loss data, may prove inadequate in capturing rapidly evolving geopolitical risks.
The writer is president, Insurance Brokers Association of India. This column has been edited for space
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Disquiet on the Eastern Front: Great Nicobar base key to maritime defences

Premium

Iran war tightens squeeze on India's diplomacy amid shifting alliances

Premium

Failed isolation: Three pillars supporting India's Pak policy have fallen

Premium

An AI-driven efficient economy could also end up eliminating all demand

Premium

Will AI kill us with love? As loneliness deepens, bots grow closer

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :Insurance SectorGeneral insurance sector in IndiaUS Iran tensionsWest AsiaBS Opinion

First Published: May 03 2026 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story