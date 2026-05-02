Disquiet on the Eastern Front: Great Nicobar base key to maritime defences

Look at it this way. In the next 10-15 years, what is a more likely prospect: India going out to China proactively in the oceans, or the Chinese coming in to threaten us? It could be either direct, or as a distraction if India is caught in a larger conflict with Pakistan. If we take you back to that enlarged map, you might spot some tiny dots just 20 km from Landfall Island, the northernmost point in the Andamans archipelago. Here sits Myanmar’s Great Coco Island. It is just 14.57 sq km but already has an airstrip longer (7,500 feet) than what we have built at Great Nicobar. There have been Chinese visits to Coco (it has four more, way tinier islands in the Little Coco chain) and anybody who rules out a Chinese foothold here, given the chaos in Myanmar, won’t be forgiven by history. The island territories in the east are now an indispensable defensive phalanx.