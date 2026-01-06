Cloudy skies over US-EU trade deals: India prepares for headwinds

In Europe, which is busy shooting itself in the foot over Ukraine — it recently chose to permanently freeze Russian sovereign assets, thus dealing a blow to international confidence in its financial system — the Union is sharply divided between those who want to support Ukraine to the hilt, and those who do not want the war to continue endlessly, draining resources needed for growth and jobs. As Europe gets a taste of Mr Trump’s ridicule and his threats regarding Greenland (which would be the first time a North Atlantic Treaty Organization leader had threatened another Nato member’s territory), Europe is sounding increasingly unhinged about Ukraine. While Mr Trump is trying to get a deal with Vladimir Putin and penalising India for his failure there, Europe is promising itself that it will defend Ukraine to the bitter end, and ultimately may decide that someone else is to blame for its follies, just as Mr Trump decided India must pay higher tariffs because he could not get Mr Putin to end the war.