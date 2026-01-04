Localising economy, well-being of majority key to resilient communities

The reason the US is managing to browbeat its way into these deals is the sheer size of its consuming class. The country — home to only 4 per cent of the world’s population — gorges on household goods. According to data, the US accounts for roughly 30 per cent of global household consumption: It consumes double or more of what it produces and hence, faces a trade deficit. But it is also because of this gargantuan demand that countries are queuing up in submission. They desperately need and want a share of the US market for everything — from coffee to clothes to electronics and more. And this is what the Trump administration is counting on.