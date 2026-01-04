Strong start to year but deregulation holds key to competitiveness

From the finance ministry came a mix of revenue-raising and trade-defence actions. Taxes on tobacco products will increase from the beginning of next month. Safeguard duty was imposed for three years on certain steel items, and anti-dumping duties were notified on six more products. The ministry also operationalised certain provisions of trade agreements with Australia and the European Free Trade Association, extended the transitional period for implementing the Sea Cargo Manifest and Transshipment Regulations, 2018, and continued efforts to align customs procedures with international practices.