Home / Opinion / Columns / Technology can aid unprecedented geopolitical risk mapping in 2026

Technology can aid unprecedented geopolitical risk mapping in 2026

Even though the AI bubble could be a challenge, emerging technologies are being used for risk modelling that can help manage unplanned changes

Technology, Digital maps
premium
Pranjal Sharma
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 10:55 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The year 2026 begins with a new geopolitical crisis as the conflict in Venezuela could have a cascading impact on energy markets. Anticipating, assessing and absorbing risks is now a constant concern for most business leaders. As geopolitical uncertainties fester and grow, this year is likely to throw up more unprecedented risks.
 
Many organisations have published their risk assessments for this year. European financial leader ING for instance outlines ten potential risks for the global economy in 2026, including an AI bubble burst, inflation from supply bottlenecks, US tariff changes, European consumer spending shifts, US-China tensions over rare earths, oil price spikes, fiscal crises, China’s property downturn, and geopolitical shifts like a Ukraine peace deal.
 
Even though the AI bubble could be a challenge, emerging technologies are being used for risk modelling that can help manage unplanned changes.Like many assessments, it is difficult to assess which ones will play out as predicted. Consequently, companies are leaning towards AI to help them interpret disruptive changes.AI-powered scenario planning is transforming the way organisations approach risk management and strategic decision-making.
 
Unlike traditional methods that rely heavily on historical trends and manual effort, AI-driven approaches are faster, more accurate, and scalable. They can process vast datasets, deliver real-time insights, and reduce human bias, while conventional techniques often struggle with errors and inefficiencies. By leveraging technologies such as machine learning, predictive analytics, and natural language processing, AI enhances risk identification, assessment, and mitigation, enabling businesses to make more informed decisions.
 
Financial forecasting is one area where AI has had a profound impact. Companies can now reforecast earnings in days rather than weeks, generating instant financial plans and comparing scenarios with ease. AI models also evaluate multiple risk factors simultaneously, assigning scores that help organisations prioritise risks.
 
In addition, machine learning algorithms are adept at analysing transactional data, detecting unusual patterns, and flagging fraudulent activities, a capability especially critical in industries like finance and retail where billions of transactions occur daily. AI is also reshaping geopolitical risk forecasting. By processing massive amounts of raw data at speeds far beyond human capability, AI tools transform complex global dynamics into actionable insights. Businesses gain a competitive edge by protecting investments and uncovering new opportunities. Unlike traditional risk assessments that depend on periodic updates, AI systems continuously monitor global events, tracking political developments, public sentiment, economic trends, and trade dynamics, and providing immediate insights as situations evolve. But caution is necessary too.
 
Poor data quality— whether inconsistent, inaccurate, outdated, or incomplete — can lead to flawed risk assessments. Algorithmic bias, often stemming from skewed or limited datasets, can result in discriminatory practices that negatively affect stakeholders. Organisations must therefore ensure data integrity and fairness.
 
AI is also revolutionising scenario modelling, particularly in regulatory compliance. Traditional scenario modelling requires significant expertise and resources, but generative AI automates and enhances the process, making it more efficient and reliable. By using historical data and predictive analytics, generative AI creates realistic and diverse future scenarios, ranging from minor regulatory amendments to major legislative overhauls. These simulations allow organisations to anticipate regulatory changes, identify compliance gaps, and develop strategies to mitigate associated risks. 
 
According to research agency Growth Market Reports, the global Scenario Planning Software market was valued at $2.13 billion in 2024 and is set to maintain strong growth momentum. From 2025 to 2033, it is forecasted to grow to $6.31 billion. “One of the primary growth factors fuelling the Scenario Planning Software market is the accelerating pace of business disruption, driven by factors such as geopolitical instability, economic volatility, and technological advancements,” the agency says.
 
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for this category, driven by accelerated digital transformation, rising emphasis on risk management, and the expanding presence of multinational corporations across major economies such as China, India, and Japan.  

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Three challenges in 2026: Bond yield, currency, and deposit mobilisation

Premium

How 1985-95 still stands out as the most consequential decade in India

Premium

Resilience amid the storm: India's arrival as a global power in 2025

Premium

Brand Shubman: Why Gill's form slump has not shaken advertiser confidence

Premium

TV at 100: From passive viewing to an interactive, AI-driven future

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :BS OpinionTechnologyDigital mapsPolitics

First Published: Jan 04 2026 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story