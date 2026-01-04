Gains from decontrol: Removing constraints offers substantial gains

The macroeconomic backdrop for India in 2025 was mixed. By October 2025, net inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) were not looking good. Global corporations in manufacturing are exercising caution regarding long-term commitments to India despite the “China+1” narrative. The friction of doing business in the physical economy remains a deterrent.

While factories faced headwinds, Indian finance gained ground in the eyes of global strategic capital. In 2025, FDI in Indian banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) surged, culminating in deals estimated at approximately $11 billion for the calendar year. Net FDI into India has been stuck for over a decade. Yet, owing to certain changes in rules, a significant volume of capital entered financial firms in the country in a single calendar year. Such is the power of capital account decontrol. The inflow seen here in one field — $11 billion— is a strong value compared with the net FDI in India for the full 2024-25 of $29 billion.