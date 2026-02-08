Co-operative banks: RBI's inclusivity pitch runs into regulatory dilemma

The nature of incorporation of the cooperatives — with share capital that can be withdrawn and open membership — is not amenable to the usual prudential regulations of banking. Most of the cooperatives are under state laws, given that cooperation falls on the State List (of the Constitution). While the duality of regulation has been addressed through amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, it will be difficult for the RBI to regulate a large number of newer institutions effectively — a situation where a cooperative is too small to be regulated by the RBI, and, if it grows big, it is too large to be a cooperative. Historically using the banking licence, cooperative banks have grown to be behemoths. They possibly fail on the twin tests of being a true cooperative: Membership is not truly open; and the non-member business is more significant than the member business. In the process, issuing licences to cooperative banks is nothing but issuing banking licences through the back door to a set of promoters (with closed membership) and do not qualify for a regular bank.