BJP's alliance bind in Andhra Pradesh complicates long-term growth strategy

Many in the BJP feel being a partner in a ruling alliance in a state is always at the cost of the party’s growth, whether in Odisha, when it was with the Biju Janata Dal, or in Punjab, where it was with the Shiromani Akali Dal. Constrained by the compulsion to play nice with the government, the party has to reduce itself to a whey-faced presence with the ruling party having the political whip hand. It hasn’t been able to break out of the straitjacket so far. But eventually it might be forced to if it wants to get anywhere in Andhra Pradesh.