Over the moon: Apollo missions dominated, Artemis II drew muted attention

Yet, the Apollo missions were also launched against the backdrop of another pointless war initiated by the US, when campus and nationwide protests over the Vietnam War dominated the news cycle. But the fallout of that war was not global; it was the Vietnamese and Americans who were tragically counting their dead. Ironically, however, it was the growing costs of Vietnam and diminishing public interest — 12 Americans had walked on the moon between 1969 and 1972 — that prompted Nasa to terminate the Apollo missions. In any case, Star Wars soon shifted popular interest way beyond the lunar landscape.