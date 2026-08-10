Cyber storm ahead: India needs an urgent framework to tackle rising attacks

The open source ecosystem varies in depth and maturity. Some open source is backed by well-funded foundations with sufficient engineering resources, others are small groups of volunteers who support the software as a hobby. Almost 94 per cent of open source projects had fewer than 10 developers accounting for more than 90 per cent of the code. These components will typically have very few maintainers who keep the code secure and address vulnerabilities. This is the danger. Can these small teams of pro bono maintainers handle the upcoming deluge of patches needed to keep the code safe? Most concerning is that parts of the open source system can come under the control of bad actors with malicious intent. The bad actors can pretend to be volunteers and exploit the culture of trust that the open source ecosystem is built on.