Govt in election mode

At the political level, the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already started deliberations over the kind of campaigns the party should launch for the forthcoming Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls. Should the BJP campaign in the states focus on the “double engine” factor (the benefits of having the same government at the state and at the Centre) or lay more emphasis on the performance of the state governments and of their local schemes? As for the national elections in May 2024, should the BJP campaign rally around the question of leadership (Narendra Modi vs Rahul Gandhi)?

The Union government will soon be in election mode. This should cause no surprise. With five state Assembly elections to be held in December 2023 and the general elections scheduled for May 2024, this is only to be expected.