Do celebs make smart entrepreneurs? Many turn duds, some do it to save tax

The father of a reasonably famous actress called a couple of years ago. The celebrity wanted to launch her own line of jewellery. She would curate the collection, and be its brand ambassador too, we were told. Good, we said. Help us launch the jewellery brand, requested the father. Sure, but does the young lady know enough about jewellery, we asked. What about the actual product designing, production, quality control, distribution, merchandising, pricing …? Oh, we will hire some staff, responded the father, rather dismissively. Will she have time to devote to the venture, we asked. Don’t worry, jewellery is her passion — she will find the time. But why does she want to be in this business, we persisted in asking. Well, she has endorsed various jewellery brands in the past, but feels that those brands built their equity cashing in on hers. So what’s wrong with that, we questioned. She might as well directly pocket the upside, emphasised the dad, more than a bit exasperated by now.