Economic reforms: India needs a second wave to sustain high growth

While several economists and commentators have outlined what should be done, one critical area that needs attention is how the Indian state functions and interacts with businesses and citizens. There are many layers to this issue. However, it is well accepted that the Indian economy is still overly regulated and often micromanaged. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself spoken about a deregulation commission. Although high-level committees are working in this area, it is perhaps time to constitute a formal, independent deregulation commission with experts from the government and the private sector. The commission could be given a term of, say, 12 to 18 months to study the current nature of state interaction with businesses at all levels and make recommendations. It can then be given another year or so to monitor the implementation of its recommendations across different levels of government and submit a status report. The details of its functioning can be debated, but it could potentially pave the way for a wave of reforms. It may still not be enough, but will be a good start.