Going beyond trickle-down: Rethinking value for 200 million consumers

Most media attention is focused on the study’s four urban groupings, essentially a classification of top 100 cities and towns based on population — Big Six (six metros with population over 10 million), Boomtowns (19 with population between 2.5 million and 10 million), Breakout Cities (25 with population between 1.5 million and 2.5 million) and Frontier Cities (the remaining 50 with population between 0.5 million and 1.5 million). What’s somewhat getting missed in this reporting is the study’s classification of households based on income criteria, and its emphasis on the importance of what it calls middle-income households across India’s top 100 cities and towns. These top 100 cities account for 19 per cent of India’s population, 35 per cent of income, 31 per cent of spending, almost half (47 per cent) of households’ surplus income, and almost two-thirds of all urban demand.