Why a weaker rupee is not necessarily a sign of economic weakness

Milton Friedman once made a useful observation about economic debates. Put economists of different ideological persuasions in one room and non-economists in another. Ask both groups to discuss economic policy. On most issues, economists will disagree less among themselves than they disagree with non-economists. India’s exchange-rate debate is one such case.

Many commentators see a fall in the rupee as a national embarrassment. Crossing a psychological level such as 100 to the dollar is seen almost as proof of economic failure. Economists usually approach the issue differently. They do not celebrate depreciation for its own sake, nor do they deny its costs. They ask a more disciplined question: What are the costs, what are the benefits, and is the movement orderly?