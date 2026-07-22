Sheikh Hamad: The Emir who transformed Qatar into an energy giant

By 2013, when the Emir handed over power to his son, Qatar had developed LNG export capacity of 77 million tonnes per annum, close to 30 per cent of the world total. Its GDP had boomed by 2,000 per cent to $180 billion, making Qataris statistically the richest on earth with per capita GDP about $100,000!

The years since have seen Qatar expand its influence through investments by its sovereign wealth fund, one of the wealthiest in the world. It exercises soft power by hosting international events such as the FIFA World Cup in 2022. It believes being internationally relevant adds to its own security, and has sought a mediatory role in various conflict areas in West Asia and Africa. It is still involved in the on-again, off-again diplomacy to end the current US-Iran war. Whether it succeeds or not, it will be recognised that its reach is founded on its growth from an oil minnow, to a gas giant. Led mostly by the Emir it has just bid farewell to.