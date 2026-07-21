India needs stable rules, should resist special concessions for FPIs

The share of FPIs in market capitalisation has been substantial, though it has declined over the past few years. It was around 20 per cent a decade ago and has come down to about 16 per cent now. The market share vacated by them has been gradually occupied by retail investors and mutual funds (MFs). This trend started with demonetisation in 2016. It gathered further momentum from 2020 onwards, initially on account of the low interest rates maintained by the Reserve Bank of India during 2020-22, and later due to increased investor awareness, especially regarding the tax benefits of investing in the equity market vis-à-vis keeping money in banks. MFs’ share of market capitalisation has increased from about 4 per cent in 2015 to above 10 per cent now.