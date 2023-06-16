Preserving SHE values in institutions

Long-living institutions — companies, scientific bodies, charitable organisations, educational institutes — must overcome two obstacles regarding values: First, developing sound SHE values; second, preserving those SHE values across generations.

I am happy to write this new column “Business & Purpose”. Last week this paper reviewed Progressive Capitalism, by US Congressman Ro Khanna. The book made a case for decentralised capitalism. Asia Society India will shortly host a seminar titled “Balancing Profit and Purpose”. Everywhere, the world seems to be searching for a different capitalism — decentralised capitalism, conscious capitalism, enlightened capitalism, conscious enterprise, and so on. By overlaying these great ideas on my professional experience, I was led to the acronym SHE — Sustained, Humane, and Enlightened Enterprise.