Is India creating an economy productive enough to pay for a welfare system?

Perhaps the first electoral triumph built on this approach was by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), in what was then Madras state in 1967, when it promised rice at a rupee a measure — a promise not delivered beyond the state’s capital, because it was unaffordable. M G Ramachandran, after he broke away from the DMK to form his own party, vastly expanded a limited programme of free mid-day meals in schools. This had many spin-off benefits: Improved nutrition, better school attendance, and therefore improved literacy, even a lower birth rate; it is now a nationwide programme. In 1983, N T Rama Rao in Andhra Pradesh took a leaf from the DMK’s playbook, sweeping the Assembly elections with the promise of rice at Rs 2 per kg.

With half-done economic reforms not delivering the East Asian growth rates of old, and with manufacturing, merchandise exports, and employment all lagging despite government efforts, the big idea that politicians have re-discovered with a vengeance is the old one of fiscal transfers through price subsidies and cash payouts. They are encouraged in this because they have seen, over and over again, that it works at election time.