Exim Matters: Rodtep rates cut as remissions rise amid flat export growth

The disbursements (in ₹ crore) under the scheme in the years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 are 13,175, 15,018 and 18,313, respectively. This year’s estimate is 18,233. The export figures for these years are (in $ billion) about 451, 437, 438 and 367 (Apr-Jan). When remissions rise but exports stagnate, fiscal sustainability becomes difficult. Therefore, the Budget 2026-27 has already cut the allocation to 10,000. In fact, a Budget note says that it is proposed to converge the Rodtep and RoSCTL (Remission of State and Central Taxes and Levies) schemes as part of the Export Promotion Mission after appraisal and approval. So, a cut in Rodtep rates was expected. However, in case of the RoSCTL scheme, applicable for textiles sector, where similar trend was noticed and the allocation was cut from ₹ 10,010 crore (2025-26 estimate) to ₹ 5,000 crore (for 2026-27), the rates are not yet cut, perhaps keeping in view its labour-intensive nature.