Heritage tech: AI helps keep traditional knowledge alive and accessible

The effort encompasses more than a million texts across 23 languages and aims to decode 64 ancient scripts, including Devnagari, Sharada and Grantha. The process is set to unlock over one trillion unique Indic tokens, establishing an authentic, context-aware foundation for the AI. BharatiyaGPT also supports 100 world languages.

Its capacity ensures that cultural concepts are conveyed accurately and with linguistic nuance. The platform has specialised AI models like AyurvedaGPT for traditional healthcare, GanitGPT for mathematics, and SthapatyaGPT for architecture. A key feature of BharatiyaGPT is its Revolutionary Learning Ecosystem, which includes the World's First AI-Infused “guided learning book”. The book goes beyond traditional e-reading to offer interactive content and AI-powered mentorship, transforming passive study into an active, conversational journey through ancient texts like the Vedas and Upanishads.