India takes small, steady steps towards rupee's internationalisation

There are concerns in certain quarters that cross-border transactions in rupee may make the exchange rate more volatile and deplete the foreign exchange reserves, or even render the monetary policy ineffective. These concerns seem to have no basis. An incremental approach towards the internationalisation of the rupee, rather than a big-bang approach, will help allay such fears. For example, the local currency arrangement can be used first for trade, then for non-trade transactions and, finally, for capital account transactions.